Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $828.58 million and approximately $36.76 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $41.97 or 0.00069248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,612.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00574217 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00036404 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,740,569 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

