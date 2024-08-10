Bitcoiva Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $81.33 million and approximately $230,253.76 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00008319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,925.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.00570687 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069583 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 5.11840207 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $271,900.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.