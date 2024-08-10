BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.61 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.77 or 0.96516985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00054620 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001191 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

