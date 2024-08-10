BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $741.72 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000076 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $17,540,483.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

