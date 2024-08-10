BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised BlackLine to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 750,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229,151 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 10,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 149,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

