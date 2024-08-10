Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Bloomin' Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin' Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

