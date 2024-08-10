Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $575.42

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 575.42 ($7.35) and traded as high as GBX 695.52 ($8.89). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.82), with a volume of 109,323 shares trading hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 657.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 577.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of £550.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,738.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Stories

