Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.36.

Boot Barn stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.88. 919,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,174. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $137.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

