Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

BCLI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 726,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,091. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $18.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

