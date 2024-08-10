BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BRC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BRC Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $743.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

