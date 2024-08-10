Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.05 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.
Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,143. The stock has a market cap of $915.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.
Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -216.67%.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
