Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.05 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,143. The stock has a market cap of $915.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -216.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bridge Investment Group

In other Bridge Investment Group news, COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $30,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 455,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Bridge Investment Group news, COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $30,958.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 455,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $208,547.13. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,511,984.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,366 shares of company stock valued at $687,133. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.