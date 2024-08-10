Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-$8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS.
Brink’s Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:BCO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 265,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $113.63.
Brink’s Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
