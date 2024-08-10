Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Target Price at C$12.73

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.73.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.32. 1,303,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,140. The company has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.78. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
