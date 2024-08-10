Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $47.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,454,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 364,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,663. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

