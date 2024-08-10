Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target at $13.75

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.10 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.7% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 473,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106,683 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

