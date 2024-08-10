Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $45.35

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.