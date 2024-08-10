Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.05. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.50. 1,008,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,086. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after buying an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,576,000 after buying an additional 219,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after buying an additional 218,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.