Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.590-2.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Bruker also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $62.00. 1,362,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

