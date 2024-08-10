BTIG Research Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $20.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,010 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tripadvisor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,733,746 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 30.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,703 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 213,618 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

