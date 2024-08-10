BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 16.7%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 591,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 992% from the average session volume of 54,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 56.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

