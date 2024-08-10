Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

BMBL stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 8,717,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. Bumble has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 46.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 20.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $324,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

