Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Bank of America cut Bumble from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bumble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bumble from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 8,717,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 128.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

