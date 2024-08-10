BWS Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.96. 85,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,227. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $6,624,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.