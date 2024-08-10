Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadre updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cadre Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CDRE traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 206,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cadre has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Insider Activity

About Cadre

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

