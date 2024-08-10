Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSTE

Caesarstone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $162.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.13.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,956 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.