California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.13.

Get California Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on California Resources

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 780,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. California Resources has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.