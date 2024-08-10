Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.
Shares of CLMT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 1,155,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,245. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.86 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.
In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.
