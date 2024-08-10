Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.040–0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.7 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.190–0.140 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
