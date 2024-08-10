Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 1%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 1,148,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,435,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cameco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

