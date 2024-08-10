Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.24

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.24 and traded as high as C$48.92. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$48.02, with a volume of 392,485 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.56. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

