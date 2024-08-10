Capita (LON:CPI) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Capita alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPI

Capita Stock Up 2.4 %

About Capita

CPI traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18.24 ($0.23). 10,773,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,083. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £308.26 million, a PE ratio of -177.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.