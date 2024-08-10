Capita (LON:CPI) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CPI
Capita Stock Up 2.4 %
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.