CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 4,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Up 16.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

