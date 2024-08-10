Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNAC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of RNAC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,382. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNAC. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

