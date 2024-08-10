Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 500,000 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,430,821 shares in the company, valued at $76,036,388.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $600.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAB

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.