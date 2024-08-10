CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 2,887,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

