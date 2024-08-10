CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $74.33. 7,181,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,417,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.