CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

