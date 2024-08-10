CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 210 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.54. 2,071,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,313. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.87.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

