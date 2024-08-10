Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.79.

Shares of CELH traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. 6,375,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. Celsius has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 126,203 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

