Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.56

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $5.65. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 5,811 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $470.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

