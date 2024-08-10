Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LEU stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 188,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $624.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 634.20% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

