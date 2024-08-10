Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Certara updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41 to $0.46 EPS.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 1,546,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,396. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

