Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Certara updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41 to $0.46 EPS.

Certara Price Performance

CERT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 1,546,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,396. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.