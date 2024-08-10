CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %
CF Industries stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47.
CF Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
