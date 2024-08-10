CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

CF Industries stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.