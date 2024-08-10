Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $290.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.79.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.79. 1,060,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average is $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

