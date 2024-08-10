Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $191.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $239.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRL. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $200.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

