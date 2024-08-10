Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Holdings Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $183.17. 1,645,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,294. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $184.62. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.