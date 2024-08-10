CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $250,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $97.53. 3,029,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,096. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

