CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 276,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,897,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 129,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in CVS Health by 38.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. 8,345,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

