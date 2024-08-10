CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $233,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at $53,084,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,071 shares of company stock worth $7,410,566 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $157.53. 762,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,521. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $158.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

